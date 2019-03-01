UNLIKE 2018 which saw spring begin with heavy snow and wintry storms, this weekend is set to see more typical weather conditions for this time of year - including heavy showers.

A wet and windy start to March with temperatures to drop below freezing

After a mild start to the week, temperatures are expected to drop to as low as freezing point over the weekend.

Any mist or fog that was present across the country this morning will clear quickly and it will be "generally dry and cloudy for the morning," Met Éireann said.

Rain will spread nationwide from this afternoon, but won't reach the east coast until this evening. Temperatures will still be "above normal" today, according to Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton, with highs of between 10-13C can be expected.

However Saturday will start off wet and windy, with spells of persistent and heavy rain.

"Today's rain will bring things back to normal for us after what's been a great week for February. It's wet and windy tomorrow morning and turning to heavier showers tomorrow afternoon," Mr Eagleton told RTÉ Radio One Morning Ireland.

Temperatures will remain between 10 and 12C on Saturday before they plummet on Sunday, which will start off as "a bright fresh start and generally dry in most places".

"Cloud will increase through the morning and outbreaks of rain will develop more widely during the afternoon and evening."

Daytime temperatures will be between 8 and 10C with moderate breezes, but the skies will clear across the northern half of the country on Sunday night.

"Temperatures will fall around freezing and some frost and ice developing," the Met Éireann forecast reads.

Early indications for Monday show a cloudy start to the day with skies brightening later in the morning- but showers will develop and become widespread and heavy in the afternoon, with highs of only 6-8C.

Ireland basked in highs of 17C earlier this week, making it the hottest February since 1960.

But this week last year, the country was knee-deep in snow as the infamous 'Beast from the East' swept across the country.

Met Éireann's Status Red warning brought Ireland to a standstill, schools were closed, electricity lines were downed, aircraft were grounded and there was a spike in injuries and illnesses.

Online Editors