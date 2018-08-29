A very lucky punter has scooped a life-changing €4.7 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

A very lucky punter has scooped a life-changing €4.7 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

A very lucky punter has won more than €4.7m in the Lotto

Congratulations to Ireland's newest millionaire, who will pocket €4,770,305 after their numbers were chosen in the Lotto Jackpot.

A Lotto spokesperson confirmed that the golden ticket was sold in the North East of the country.

The winning numbers are 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus was 7.

Meanwhile, another person has netted €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

It has been revealed that their winning ticket was bought online.

Their winning numbers are 8, 19, 30, 33, 36, 47 and the bonus is 31.

Online Editors