'A true gentleman who was full of life' - tributes paid to man (40s) killed in tragic road crash

The man, who has been named locally as Joe Lawlor, was found discovered in his car after it was discovered crashed into a large tree on the roadside in Portroe in Co Tipperary at around 9.45am this morning.

Mr Lawlor (40s) was from the area and it is understood that he was just minutes from his home when the crash happened.

He was a member of Seymours Bar Portroe Darts Team and his teammate Michael Donnellan has said that everyone is devastated by the news of Mr Lawlor's death.

He told Independent.ie: "Joe was known to the darting people of Tipperary was the entertainer - he was a joyful fella with a fantastic sense of humor and a great character.

"He was full of life and a true gentleman.

"He will be sadly missed by all his darts team and darts players, friends and family, we are so devastated to have lost the life and soul of our team."

Mr Donnellan added that Mr Lawlor was a "true Portroe man" as he said that the tight-knit community will support his grieving family.

"It is impossible to put into words, it happens all over the country but when it's in a small little village it devastates the whole places.

"But we will all be there to support the family throughout this difficult time for them," he added.

Mr Lawlor, who was the only occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 – 50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors