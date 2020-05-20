'A transformation of farming, fishing and land use' - Irish groups welcome Biodiversity Strategy

Irish groups have welcomed an EU plan aimed at preventing the further decline of nature and protecting it from harmful agricultural and industrial practices.

The new ten-year Biodiversity Strategy will require countries to reduce pesticide use by 50pc, cut fertiliser use by 20pc, reserve 10pc of agricultural land for wildlife and designate 30pc of land and sea as protected areas.

It also requires a reduction in the use of animal antibiotics and the collective planting of 3 billion trees and it will set out legally binding conservation targets for threatened species and habitats. An accompanying ‘Farm to Fork’ policy requires 25pc of all agricultural production to be organic.

The strategy has been praised for its ambitious targets although groups here warn that they will mean little if they don’t come with the political will to implement them.

“If implemented, it would see a transformation of farming, fishing and land use in general,” said Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust.

“However, too often in the past we've seen these bold initiatives come to nothing as they are effectively ignored by member states. This time must be different".

Birdwatch Ireland said setting binding ecosystem restoration targets was critical to repair the damage done to habitats and species.

“The requirements proposed for agriculture are very significant. Cutting fertilizer use will not only benefit biodiversity in Ireland but also ammonia and greenhouse gas emissions and should also improve water quality. Cutting pesticide use will be an important boost for wild birds, pollinators and other wildlife,” said CEO Nicholas Williams.

“On May 9 2019 Ireland declared a Climate and Biodiversity emergency, but most of the actions needed to address this crisis have yet to happen, or even be announced.

“We call on the Government to back these strategies in the next Programme for Government, for the benefit of people and wildlife in Ireland.”

Oliver Moore of Europe-wide grouping, ARC2020, said it was a relief that the strategy stood firm on the pesticide and fertiliser reduction targets which were leaked several weeks ago, prompting complaints from farming groups and the chemicals industry.

“We need the detail of how all the targets will be implemented – whether they will apply equally to all member states or whether individual national targets will be set,” he said.

“For Ireland, the 25pc target for organic farming would be difficult to achieve in the ten-year timeframe as it currently only makes up 2pc of farming here whereas across the EU it is 8pc and in Austria, it is 22pc.

“But either way, these are strong guidance documents and they could make a big difference if implemented.”

Introducing the strategy, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said the move to halt nature’s decline was all the more important in the context of the Covid19 pandemic and would be a central element in the EU recovery plan.

“The biodiversity strategy is essential for boosting our resilience and preventing the emergence and spread of future diseases such as zoonosis because we are destroying nature at an unprecedented rate and now with around 1m species at risk of extinction within only decades we literally threaten our own life, our health and wellbeing,” he said.

“It’s an economic imperative as well as almost half of the world’s GDP is linked to nature,” he added. “The business case for biodiversity is compelling.”

