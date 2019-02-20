'A total shock to the whole community' - murder investigation launched as man shot dead in his home
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found shot dead at his home in Co Antrim.
Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are investigating after a man's body was found at a house on Church Road in Glenwherry at around 1pm.
It is understood the man was found shot dead by a neighbour, who then alerted the police.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death."
DUP councillor Reuben Glover said the facts surrounding the man's death had not been confirmed by the police.
"It is a very rural area. Glenwherry is a very close knit community where people mind their own business and they get on with there work.
"It is a farming area. For something like this to happen is a total shock to the whole community."
Belfast Telegraph