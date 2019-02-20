A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found shot dead at his home in Co Antrim.

'A total shock to the whole community' - murder investigation launched as man shot dead in his home

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team are investigating after a man's body was found at a house on Church Road in Glenwherry at around 1pm.

It is understood the man was found shot dead by a neighbour, who then alerted the police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death."

DUP councillor Reuben Glover said the facts surrounding the man's death had not been confirmed by the police.

"It is a very rural area. Glenwherry is a very close knit community where people mind their own business and they get on with there work.

"It is a farming area. For something like this to happen is a total shock to the whole community."

