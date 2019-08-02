'A talented and inspirational young lady who radiated kindness and love' - Barry McGuigan's emotional tribute to daughter Danika

Boxing legend Barry McGuigan has paid an emotional tribute to his daughter Danika, who he said "radiated kindness and love".

Actress Danika 'Nika' McGuigan last Tuesday died aged 33 after a short battle with cancer.

She was was the only daughter of the Irish boxing champion and his wife Sandra, who also have three sons - Shane, Jake and Blane.

In a post on social media, Mr McGuigan wrote: "The most difficult thing I ever had to do was to say goodbye to my amazing daughter Nika this week. She has been a shining light in our families lives for the past 33 years.

"Nika was an extremely talented and inspirational young lady who radiated kindness and love. Our hearts are broken and we know that life will never be the same again for us. However, Nika lives on in so many parts of our lives, which we are grateful for."

Danika had previously been diagnosed with leukaemia aged 11, however after two years of treatment she recovered and returned to school before pursuing an acting career.

Following Danika’s illness, Barry McGuigan became a patron of Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood and took part in many charity fundraising events.

Family: Barry McGuigan with with his wife Sandra and children Blane and baby Nika in 1986. Photos: PA/Independent collection

Mr McGuigan thanked all those who had sent messages of support and condolence to the family following his daughter's death.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who sent flowers, cards, Mass cards, Instagram messages, Facebook, Twitter, texts and email messages of condolences and support," he said.

"There are simply too many to answer individually so I want to use this opportunity to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you, the family greatly appreciate them."

