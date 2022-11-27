| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘A small but deeply significant step’ –gender neutral toilet to be provided at new policing board offices

Staff were asked for their views on gender designation of toilets

Two toilets have been designated female, one male, one gender-neutral, and one accessible Expand

Close

Two toilets have been designated female, one male, one gender-neutral, and one accessible

Two toilets have been designated female, one male, one gender-neutral, and one accessible

Two toilets have been designated female, one male, one gender-neutral, and one accessible

Ciaran O'Neill

The new offices of a key public body in Northern Ireland will include a gender-neutral toilet following a consultation with staff.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB) will move next year from its current base at Clarendon Dock in Belfast to new headquarters at the Gasworks site in the city.

Most Watched

Privacy