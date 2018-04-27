A single bed in a kitchen in Stoneybatter is being advertised for €800/month
A single bed in a kitchen in Dublin's Stoneybatter is being advertised on a property website at €800 per month.
The property, located in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin, is described as a "self-contained studio".
The description reads: "Recently refurbished small single bed studio apartment available to rent in the popular area of Aughrim Street This self-contained studio comprises of a single bed. Tiled flooring. And a built in kitchen with all mod cons & features. Aughrim Street is a most desirable location within the ever popular Stoney batter (sic) village. "
Accompanying photos show a single bed with a mattress in what appears to be a kitchen space. There is a broken chair beside the bed.
Photos of a small bathroom have also been posted with the listing. It is not clear if the bathroom is private or shared with the building's other tenants.
As rent prices continue to rise across the country, renters are scrambling for a place to call home.
Would-be renters are struggling to find suitable properties as a severe shortage of accommodation continues to be one of the most pressing issues within the Irish housing market.
The demand for accommodation has outstripped supply in the private rental market. A lack of affordable housing has caused rent prices to skyrocket.
In its most recent report, Daft.ie concludes that rents in Dublin have increased year-on-year every quarter since 2010, increasing on average 81pc since that low.
According to the Daft.ie report, the average monthly rent nationwide during the final quarter of 2017 was €1,227.
Rents in the capital are now almost €380 a month higher than the previous peak in 2008.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Secret cameras, hidden bunkbeds, windowless rooms - exposing Dublin landlord Christian Carter
- Inflatable mattress in a shared room advertised for €325 per month in Dublin
- House prices rise 7pc annually as supply pressure drives up costs - report
- Revealed: How much extra each year renters pay to live near Dart and Luas stops
- Sites advertising dodgy properties face clampdown