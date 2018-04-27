A single bed in a kitchen in Dublin's Stoneybatter is being advertised on a property website at €800 per month.

A single bed in a kitchen in Dublin's Stoneybatter is being advertised on a property website at €800 per month.

A single bed in a kitchen in Stoneybatter is being advertised for €800/month

The property, located in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin, is described as a "self-contained studio".

Flat 3, 65 Aughrim Street. Credit: Daft.ie

The description reads: "Recently refurbished small single bed studio apartment available to rent in the popular area of Aughrim Street This self-contained studio comprises of a single bed. Tiled flooring. And a built in kitchen with all mod cons & features. Aughrim Street is a most desirable location within the ever popular Stoney batter (sic) village. " Accompanying photos show a single bed with a mattress in what appears to be a kitchen space. There is a broken chair beside the bed.

Flat 3, 65 Aughrim Street. Credit: Daft.ie

Photos of a small bathroom have also been posted with the listing. It is not clear if the bathroom is private or shared with the building's other tenants. Read more: Inflatable mattress in a shared room advertised for €325 per month in Dublin As rent prices continue to rise across the country, renters are scrambling for a place to call home.

Flat 3, 65 Aughrim Street. Credit: Daft.ie

Would-be renters are struggling to find suitable properties as a severe shortage of accommodation continues to be one of the most pressing issues within the Irish housing market. The demand for accommodation has outstripped supply in the private rental market. A lack of affordable housing has caused rent prices to skyrocket.

Flat 3, 65 Aughrim Street. Credit: Daft.ie

In its most recent report, Daft.ie concludes that rents in Dublin have increased year-on-year every quarter since 2010, increasing on average 81pc since that low. According to the Daft.ie report, the average monthly rent nationwide during the final quarter of 2017 was €1,227.

Rents in the capital are now almost €380 a month higher than the previous peak in 2008.

Online Editors