A sea of rainbows as thousands celebrate Pride 2018

Thousands of people dressed in all the colours of the rainbow celebrated the annual Pride parade in Dublin today.

Thousands of people dressed in all the colours of the rainbow celebrated the annual Pride parade in Dublin today.

The theme of this year's parade was 'We Are Family' and began at 2pm at St. Stephen's Green.

The parade continued on towards Kevin Street and Church Street before turning into Smithfield.

The parade featured colourful floats from LGBT+ organisations as well as companies including Tesco, one of this years sponsors. Members of the public flocked in their thousands to walk alongside the parade and hoardes of people watched from the sidelines.

Political parties also came out to show their support, as well as members of the Defence Forces, who participated in uniform for the first time.

Former President Mary McAleese walked in the parade alongside her husband Martin, their son Justin and his husband Fionan.

People during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Members of the armed forces during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire People during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, with her husband Martin (right) and her son Justin (second left) and his husband Fionan (left) during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire People during the Pride Parade in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Equality For All: Salesforce Celebrates Dublin Pride. Over 250 representatives from Salesforce participated in Dublin Pride 2018 today Picture: Conor McCabe Photography People during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, with her husband Martin (second left) and her son Justin (second right) and his husband Fionan (right) during the Pride Parade in Dublin Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Glenn Keating and his son Noah van der Westhuizenat Picture: Arthur Carron Equality For All: Salesforce Celebrates Dublin Pride. Over 250 representatives from Salesforce participated in Dublin Pride 2018 today Picture Conor McCabe Photography Pictured are Tesco colleagues (L to R) Sean Sheahan & Paul Crowe Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Pictured are Tesco colleagues Kelly Ireland & her son Shaun Ireland Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Ciaran Reinhardt & Aoife Nic Philibin Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Wayne Gustave Gareth Chaney Collins Picture: Arthur Carron Alicky Hess enjoying Pride 2018 Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Pictured are Tesco colleagues who were participating in the Dublin Pride Parade Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Traffic restrictions remain in place throughout the day, with St. Stephen's Green South closed until 6pm and Haymarket in Smithfield closed until 10pm.

Read More: 'I am living the future that people of the 80s fought for' - LGBT+ people share their experiences growing up gay in Ireland

Dublin Pride began on June 21st with a number events across the city taking place all week, concluding with today's parade. The first Dublin Pride parade took place in June 1983, organised by the National Gay Federation (now NXF).

This year's Dublin Pride takes place just weeks after the 25th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute last week to those who suffered before the legislation was passed.

"Men and women of all ages who tried to live and love and be themselves in a society where their identity was feared and despised, and who were aliens in their own country for their entire lives," he said.

"We cannot erase the wrong that was done to them. What we can say is that we have learned as a society from their suffering.

"Their stories have helped change us for the better; they have made us more tolerant, more understanding and more human."

Online Editors