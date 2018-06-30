A sea of rainbows as thousands celebrate Pride 2018
Thousands of people dressed in all the colours of the rainbow celebrated the annual Pride parade in Dublin today.
The theme of this year's parade was 'We Are Family' and began at 2pm at St. Stephen's Green.
The parade continued on towards Kevin Street and Church Street before turning into Smithfield.
The parade featured colourful floats from LGBT+ organisations as well as companies including Tesco, one of this years sponsors. Members of the public flocked in their thousands to walk alongside the parade and hoardes of people watched from the sidelines.
Political parties also came out to show their support, as well as members of the Defence Forces, who participated in uniform for the first time.
Former President Mary McAleese walked in the parade alongside her husband Martin, their son Justin and his husband Fionan.
Traffic restrictions remain in place throughout the day, with St. Stephen's Green South closed until 6pm and Haymarket in Smithfield closed until 10pm.
Dublin Pride began on June 21st with a number events across the city taking place all week, concluding with today's parade. The first Dublin Pride parade took place in June 1983, organised by the National Gay Federation (now NXF).
This year's Dublin Pride takes place just weeks after the 25th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute last week to those who suffered before the legislation was passed.
"Men and women of all ages who tried to live and love and be themselves in a society where their identity was feared and despised, and who were aliens in their own country for their entire lives," he said.
"We cannot erase the wrong that was done to them. What we can say is that we have learned as a society from their suffering.
"Their stories have helped change us for the better; they have made us more tolerant, more understanding and more human."
