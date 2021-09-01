‘A proud day’ – Irish Navy shows off vessels as it celebrates 75th birthday with artillery salute and guard of honour

The LÉ Samuel Beckett passes under the East-Link Toll Bridge as tug boats provide a guard of honour at a ceremony on Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin, to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Naval Service in Ireland. Picture: Collins

Members of a Naval guard of honour on Carlisle Pier, Dún Laoghaire, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Naval Service in Ireland. Picture: Collins

The Irish Naval Service began its 75th birthday celebrations today with an impressive artillery gun salute in Dún Laoghaire for the LÉ Samuel Beckett vessel before it lined-up alongside three of its sister ships in Dublin’s docklands.

In warm autumn sunshine and with calm seas, the salute sounded as the ship left Dún Laoghaire’s Carlisle Pier and steered its course across Dublin Bay.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney received military honours from a Sub Lieutenants Guard of Honour of 55 personnel of all ranks and inspected the Guard before boarding the LÉ Samuel Beckett.

The ship then began its journey to Sir John Rogerson's Quay for the second part of the ceremony where it passed through the East-Link Bridge to a helicopter flypast before receiving salutes from the crews of three other Naval Service vessels - the LÉ George Bernard Shaw, LÉ James Joyce, and LÉ WB Yeats.

There are currently 850 members in the Navy.

Disembarking the ship at Sir John Rogerson's Quay after the crossing from Dún Laoghaire, Minister Coveney said it was a really significant day for the Irish defence forces, and for Ireland.

“Back in 1946 when the Naval Service began, we purchased three, what were called Flower Class Corvettes, from the British, and it was really a naval service with quite limited capacity at the time,” he said.

“Today we have a nine-ship fleet, offshore patrol vessels, that are modern, efficient and, of course, our naval service has grown significantly since then.”

“So for everybody who's serving in the Defence Forces today, this is a very proud day. And it's a privilege for me, as Minister of Defence, to be with them today on the quayside in Dublin, as we start the process of effectively introducing the naval service to the public, over multiple days for the 75th anniversary,” he added.

Defence Forces chief of staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett said the contribution the Navy has made to international operations, in particular on the humanitarian side in the last number of years, have contributed to the rescue of over 20,000 people.

“These are people who are alive today and many of those were individuals who were travelling and trying to get away from challenging environments, from Afghanistan and other serious areas,” he said.

In his 75th-anniversary message to the Naval Service in the Defence Force’s publication An Cosantóir, President Michael D Higgins said the service has a tradition of excellence of which we can all be proud.

“The commitment and loyalty of the Navy's personnel has provided ballast for significant operations over the years - from search-and-rescue operations, such as the 1985 Air India tragedy, to numerous drug interdictions, to humanitarian operations, and, most recently, the role played in the Covid-19 pandemic, assisting the HSE by deploying vessels and operating testing sites in Dublin, Cork and Galway,” he said.

“The Naval Service is part of our DNA, a great success story in the State's history. As part of Óglaigh na hÉireann, its existence is fundamental to the safeguarding of our State and our people. I am very proud of its work participating in multinational peace, crisis management and humanitarian relief operations in support of the United Nations, including regional security missions,” the President added.

Speaking at the ceremony in Dún Laoghaire this morning, Lieutenant Commander Mike Brunicardi, the third generation of his family to serve in the Navy, said the Navy is the principal seagoing agency of the State and is the maritime arm of the defence forces patrolling an area of 132,000 square kilometers, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We conduct maritime defence and security operations patrols. We're looking at all the traffic that's coming to and from transatlantic areas, the South, and coming out of the English Channel,” he said.

“We keep an eye on the good actors and bad actors, and what we're doing is we're looking for outliers, and if we can't identify who these outliers are we will go and we'll have a look to see what they're up to what they're doing.”

“As cyber [technology] increases, there's more sub-surface cables and data cables that are becoming more of interest to bad actors, so again we're the presence at sea to make sure nothing untoward is happening,” Lt Cdr Brunicardi explained.