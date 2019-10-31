A private detective and social media: how daughter helped parents reunite with long-lost siblings

AN INTREPID young woman used social media, ancestry tracing services and even a private detective to help reunite her parents with their long-lost siblings.

Sarah McGrath from Cork grew up knowing that her parents had been fostered and had lost contact with their siblings.

Her parents knew very little about their own family histories - and dearly wished to trace their siblings but weren't sure if it was possible given that they were not believed to be in Ireland but somewhere in the UK.

Sarah decided to put matters right by using every resource available to her to trace her parents relatives.

"I can without a doubt guarantee that there are a very large amount of older people with a similar sad story to my mom and dad," Sarah told Cork's RedFM.

"But I decided to fulfill both my parents life-long dreams of finding and being reunited with their long-lost families."

Sarah worked for over six months to research her parents histories.

The intrepid young woman used social media site, Ancestry.co.uk and even a private investigator as part of her family-tracing-mission.

“My father was fostered when he was quite young and my mom never knew anything about her father. I suppose growing up, (realising) the

effect that that has had on them, as their daughter I wanted to give something back so I took it upon myself to find them."

Sarah managed to trace her father's sister - and likewise located her mother's two sisters.

She managed to get her father in contact with his sister last August - 20 years after they had last been in contact.

“(My dad) knew her (his sister) when he was younger. They hadn’t been in contact in over 20 years. I used Facebook. We brought her to Cork - we organised for her to come and stay with us."

“I went to the airport and brought her to my house. All of my sisters and brothers were there.”

“She spent the weekend with us and it was amazing - you know, listening to her tell us stories about her children, and us telling her about our lives.”

However, her mother's relatives proved far more difficult to trace.

Social media didn't provide the breakthrough as in her father's case - and Sarah had to resort to DNA genetic fingerprinting and the work of a private investigator.

Incredibly, Sarah managed to trace her mother's siblings - and a special reunion is planned for November.

“I used a lot of social media to try to contact and find people, but I hit a wall and we actually hired private investigators in the end to find them for us,” she explained.

“It worked, actually. We did find out, however, that her poor father had died fifteen years ago but we found her sisters."

“My mom was an only child growing up and she never had any other siblings until now, and we’re going to meet them in a few weeks’ time.”

Sadly, her mother's father had passed away.

“Her (UK-based) sisters are filling her in on all of this. We have got photographs, we know where he worked, we know he owned a pub which is still going strong. But it is a pity we didn’t look for him sooner, that she could have seen him face to face.”

Sarah said it was heartbreaking that the journey to reunite the siblings didn't take place in time for her mother to meet her father.

However, she is confident the family reunion will deliver "a missing spark" for her parents.

“She (Sarah's mother) was always lonely and longing for family that she never had or she never knew about. She had six children of her own but I’d always see there is a bit of sadness in her.”

Sarah said she decided to go public with her story in a bid to offer inspiration to other families hoping to trace long-lost loved ones.

“I always say don’t take tomorrow for granted because my mom wished she searched for her father sooner. You never know, tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

"I believe it is your full entitlement (to trace long-lost loved ones)."

"It has been an amazing journey with a great ending," she said.

Online Editors