'A new city for the midlands' - huge recruitment drive starts at €233m Center Parcs resort

QUEUES formed outside the Longford Rugby Club from early on Friday morning as Center Parcs held a recruitment drive for 1,000 full time roles at its €233 million midland holiday resort.

Center Parcs brought 30 members of staff over to Ireland from the UK to assist with the recruitment drive in order to fill a diverse variety of jobs at the sprawling complex which includes 466 lodges, 30 apartments, a subtropical swimming pool and a range of shops and restaurants to cater for the 2,500 guests.

Offaly resident Celine Bowyer has spent the past five months training with Center Parks, including in their Longleat Forest resort in the UK, learning the ropes before she heads up a team of 200 as Leisure Services Manager at the Center Parcs Longford Forest in Ballymahon, Co Longford.

“They invest in people,” Celine said of Center Parcs. She explained that “they recruit for attitude and train for skill.” She described the quality of the candidates who had come through the doors so far as brilliant.

Celine believes the Longford Center Parcs resort will be better even than the resorts in the UK. She explained that the company is constantly evolving and every new resort is improved on the last. While she says the display models and images are impressive, she said in real life, “it is actually better and you literally have to see it to believe it.”

Principal of Longford College of Further Education Sorcha Nic Dhonnacha described the recruitment event as excellent. “Depending on what area you want to work in, here today there is a huge variety and I think that makes it very interesting,” she remarked.

“This is the start of getting more employers to come to Longford and realise that this is a great place to live, great price for housing and people can have a great life here,” she said.

Center Parc’s Simon Kay drew similarities between the opening of the Ballymahon site and Center Parcs’ first resort in Sherwood Forest back in 1987. The parallels are quite clear, he said, citing the beautiful bit of woodland, the central location of the site and the excellent transport links all around.

Lauren Shaw from Mullingar at the first of Center Parcs recruitment information days Picture Jason Clarke

“The enthusiasm today we see form all these people turning up gives us confidence that there’s a good pool of labour in and around the site that we can recruit and train and help develop careers for a lot of people,” he remarked.

General Manager of Center Parcs Daragh Feighery said “there is a role for everybody no matter where they are in their career.” He said there has been a huge amount of interest in the roles which range from technical jobs to forest rangers.

In one role that was advertised he recalled, “we were looking to recruit for five positions and we had nearly 450 applicants. It has been amazing. It has blown me away with the response.”

Daragh said “I have seen some people away from the midlands that have moved back, or people that live away from the midlands and maybe want to relocate for a better way of life.”

HR and Commercial Services Director for Center Parcs Raj Singh-Dehal was excited to be in Longford. “We have got over 30 colleagues who have come over from the UK from chefs to lifeguards to leisure centre employees, just to give a real sense of what it is like to work in Center Parcs and the career opportunities that there are,” he explained. “We have already had hundreds of people sign up to our careers website in advance of today… at 8.30 this morning we had a queue out the door which bodes well,” he added.

The 400 acre Center Parcs Longford Forest resort in Ballymahon was likened to “a new city for the midlands” by local TD and Minister for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

“Don’t forget, where we’re are standing today was one of the lowest employments in the country in Longford. To get this boost here today with people queuing up, this vote of confidence, it is tremendous, it is a brilliant vote of confidence for the midland region,” Mr Moran added.

Minister for Business, Innovation and Enterprise Heather Humphries described the event as a wonderful success story. “We saw the queues earlier. There’s huge interest here. I have spoken to Center Parcs, they are so anxious to get local people. For people who come to work with them there is a real career path, you can have experience or you can have no experience, Center Parcs want you to come and work with their company,” she remarked.

All of the 1,000 roles are expected to be filled by the time the Ballymahon resort opens in the summer of 2019. The recruitment is continuing in Longford on Saturday. Anyone interested in working for Center Parcs should visit www.centerparcscareers.ie

Online Editors