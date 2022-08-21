A nation remembers: thousands expected at Michael Collins centenary event at Béal na Bláth

Michael Collins attending the funeral of Arthur Griffith, just one week before his own death

Ireland will this weekend mark the centenary of a shot that echoed around the world — the death of Michael Collins.

The Free State military commander, who was 31 years old, was the only casualty of a West Cork ambush at the height of the Civil War.

Centenary commemorations to the IRB chief are focused on his native Cork.

The centrepiece will be a major commemoration today at Béal na Bláth, where he was killed on August 22, 1922.

At least 5,000 people are expected to attend the centenary ceremony at which, for the first time ever, joint orations will be delivered at the site.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, leaders of political parties that trace their roots to opposing sides in the Civil War, will both address the gathering.

Portraits of the two great opposing figures in the Civil War — Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera — hang in the Taoiseach’s office as a symbol of the ending of old divisions.

In his oration, Mr Varadkar will give thanks to Michael Collins on behalf of the nation, saying: “Michael Collins never intended his legacy to be the last word on Irish freedom. Instead, he gave us the freedom to find our own path to it.

“On the centenary of his death, we pay tribute on behalf of a grateful nation and join together to say ‘thank you’. Michael Collins’s life was Ireland. His legacy is Ireland too.”

Béal na Bláth has been the subject of extensive redevelopment by Cork County Council in recent months. This involved an enhancement of the monument to Collins and an attempt to return the general landscape to how it looked in August 1922, as well as an improvement to car parking and information displays.

Today’s ceremony will also feature a lavish military display. A full Defence Forces guard of honour will be in place — while Sliabh na mBan, the Rolls-Royce armoured car that accompanied General Collins on his fatal tour — will also be on display.

RTÉ will broadcast the ceremony live today.

Yesterday, Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde hosted members of the Collins family at the private launch of a new exhibition, By a Treaty Divided: The Civil War in Cork.

The event took place in the Cork Museum in Fitzgerald’s Park, with members of Collins’s extended family as guests of honour. The exhibition is curated by Daniel Breen.

In Cork city centre, the Imperial Hotel will unveil a new portrait of Collins, who spent the last two nights of his life under its roof.

He slept in Room 115 in August 1922 when the Imperial was being used as a military headquarters.

To honour the centenary, Imperial owner Allen Flynn ordered a revamp of 115 to return it to a 1920s look. It is already the most sought-after hotel room in Cork.

“It is a very fitting tribute to Michael Collins. I think the Big Fella himself would be happy,” Mr Flynn said.

Clonakilty has hosted a special Collins commemoration parade. It was the centrepiece of a week-long series of events in the town, aimed at marking his legacy. Other centenary events include walking tours associated with Collins landmarks, presentations on his life and screenings of films inspired by him.

Another Cork community, Newcestown, will try to set a new record for the greatest number of people named Michael Collins gathered in one spot.

Places where Collins stopped on his fateful tour of inspection across West Cork — including hotels and pubs — will also raise a toast in his honour today at the exact time the ambush took place.