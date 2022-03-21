A moment’s silence on National Day of Remembrance for victims of pandemic

On a day of dazzling sunshine at the end of a long weekend, tribute was paid to all those who lost their lives during the pandemic as their loved ones gathered at the Garden of Remembrance.

As the number of those who have died form the virus on this island reaches nearly 10,000, the National Day of Remembrance was marked with a reflection ceremony hosted by former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy.

During a poignant event combining musical performances with reflections, those who worked so tirelessly during the pandemic were also remembered as they stood alongside the relatives of the victims of Covid-19.

“As we give witness to the sadness and distress of so many families and communities, we are gathering together to remember and to celebrate the lives of those who were lost,” said Ms Kennedy.

“And we also want to recognise the contributions of the many, many of our fellow citizens who worked bravely and selflessly to help us in our time of need.”

Various frontline workers, community volunteers and those who lost loved ones over the last two years laid wreaths on the water of the cross-shaped pool.

The ceremony was started by Dr Wahid Atlaf, a consultant and head of intensive care at Waterford University Hospital.

Christy Malone holds picture of his late wife Phyllis who died with a Covid-related illness, pictured at the National Day of Remembrance and Reflection Ceremony, at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin yesterday afternoon. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

He was there to represent all the medical staff “who worked so hard under extraordinary circumstances to save previous lives affected by Covid”.

He was followed by Catherine, a volunteer from the Irish Hospice Foundation who is among a team of people who answer calls from those grieving loved ones, whose journey was made so difficult during the pandemic.

There were also transport workers, ambulance workers, those in the food industry, contact tracers, postal workers and a captain with Aer Lingus who helped transport PPE equipment during the height of the crisis.

Bobby Gibney (8), from Cavan, was there to remember both his grandparents who died during the pandemic while student Karl Lawlor recalled the life of his late father PJ, who he described as his mentor and hero.

The Air Corps member died last November at Brigid's Hospice in The Curragh.

People lay wreaths for workers in all sectors and for those who died, during the National Commemoration day for victims of the Covid 19 pandemic in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin yesterday afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie.

He spoke about how hard it was seeing his dad getting sicker after being diagnosed with cancer, with the pandemic making it even harder as they had to rely on medical staff for updates on his condition.

“When I think about everything he did, it makes me want to live life to the fullest, as he did, and be able to look back in the future and know that he would be proud of the life I lived,” he said.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar said those gathered at the event “showed us Ireland at its best”. Watched on by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko, he said the occasion could not pass without mentioning “the immense human tragedy unfolding as a consequence of the war in Ukraine”.

Thomas Grey holds picture of his mother Patricia who passed away with a Covid-related illness, pictured at the National Day of Remembrance and Reflection Ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance, Dublin yesterday. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

He then laid a wreath followed by a minute’s silence and a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann, which brought the ceremony to a close.

Earlier in the day, President Michael D Higgins held a separate Remembrance Ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin.

