A lucky Limerick shopper will be spending their Bank Holiday weekend in style after a €4.3m jackpot has been won in the city.

'A mad rush of people came in checking tickets' - Shop that sold winning €4.3m Lotto ticket

According to the National Lottery, Whitty’s Mace shop in Caherdavin shop sold the winning ticket worth a whopping €4,325,656.

"Oh I think it’s a very lucky shop," DJ Whitty of Whitty’s Mace told Independent.ie. "We had another winner a few years back for €2.2m so I definitely think we have some luck kicking around."

Mr Whitty said there’s been a "great buzz" all morning following the spread of good news: "Once we found out it was our shop that sold the ticket, the news spread so fast." "Around like half eight to nine a mad rush of people came in checking their tickets and the phones were just hopping, ringing off the hook."

National Lottery representative Robert Magee said there might be some truth to suspicions of Limerick being a lucky county for lotto participants: "Believe it or not, but this is Limerick’s 60th lotto jackpot winner in the 31 years since the lotto begun". "And it adds up to just over €78m in winnings in Limerick alone so they must be a lucky crowd."

Two other players in Leitrim and Louth have also won prizes of €106,121 each. There were no winners of the top prize in Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2.

