'A lovely lady with a twinkle in her eye' - Ireland's oldest woman dies aged 110

A pensioner thought to be Ireland’s oldest woman has died at the age of 110.

Maud Nicholl passed away peacefully in her sleep at Glenkeen nursing home in Randalstown, Co Antrim on Thursday evening.

DUP councillor Beth Adger had been friends with Ms Nicholl for years and recently joined her to celebrate her 110th birthday in July.

“Her wider family are devastated. She lived a happy life, a good Christian lady who was so jolly and was laughing and carrying on, keeping everyone going at her birthday party,” she said.

“She was a lovely lady and had such good neighbours when she lived up here in Woodgreen in Ballymena as well.

“They were really good to her and looked after well. It means a lot she enjoyed good health for so long and didn’t suffer at the end, passing away in her sleep.

“The staff at Glenkeen were very good to her as well. She even lived on her own up until about a year ago.”

Eddy Kerr is the Group Operations Manager for Hutchinson Care Homes group.

“I know the girls at Glenkeen are heartbroken today at the news. She had incredible health right up to the end and we feel so privileged to have been able to care for her.

“It’s amazing that she only came to us just before Christmas last year, having lived at home for all those years.

“She was so much fun to be around. I got to know her when she became the oldest person in Ireland.

“On the day of her birthday party she was very sharp-witted, and very quick with me when we met for the first time and definitely had a twinkle in her eye.

“One of the big things about her was that she was always singing and so pleasant. I think the singing is what got our girls through sometimes as well.”

Online Editors