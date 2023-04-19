| 7.2°C Dublin

latest A ‘legend’ who was ‘doing what he loved’ - tributes to Irish climber Noel Hanna who died in Nepal

Noel Hanna. Credit: Mourne Mountain Adventures Facebook Expand

Noel Hanna. Credit: Mourne Mountain Adventures Facebook

Adrian Rutherford

A renowned Northern Ireland climber who died while descending from one of the world’s highest peaks was “a legend” who “lived for the mountains”, his sister has said.

Noel Hanna (56) from Dromara, Co Down, passed away on Monday night after climbing the 8,091 metre-high Annapurna peak in western Nepal – the 10th highest mountain in the world.

