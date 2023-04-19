A renowned Northern Ireland climber who died while descending from one of the world’s highest peaks was “a legend” who “lived for the mountains”, his sister has said.

Noel Hanna (56) from Dromara, Co Down, passed away on Monday night after climbing the 8,091 metre-high Annapurna peak in western Nepal – the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, said Mr Hanna “breathed his last in Camp IV last night”.

He told AFP: "His body has been brought down and flown to Kathmandu."

Yubaraj Khatiwada, an official of the Department of Tourism, said the circumstances of Mr Hanna’s death were unclear.

One of Ireland’s best known climbers, Mr Hanna had scaled Mount Everest 10 times in his career and, in 2018, became the first person from the island of Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

His sister, Irene Hunter told the BBC that her brother "loved a view and he just loved people" and that he was "a legend".

She said he "lived for the mountains", adding that her brother's body would be returning to Finnis, close to the Mourne Mountains, where he began his climbing career.

Mr Hanna’s friend and fellow mountaineer Pat Falvey told RTÉ that details were scant, but it is believed that he died at base camp after returning from the mountain’s summit.

“I got a text in from my people in Kathmandu... which said that Noel had passed away,” he said.

"He was one of the most amazing climbers, not in Ireland alone but in the world.

“His love and passion was about climbing big mountains.

“It was, as a friend of mine once quoted, his cathedral — it was where he went to pray.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson led tributes yesterday (tues), saying it was “devastating news”.

"I had the privilege of meeting Noel and hearing about his mountain-climbing exploits, including his conquest of Everest. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow mountaineers at this sad time."

Mourne Mountain Adventures said: "Local to the Mournes, Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times.

“There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers”.

SDLP councillor Laura Devlin said the local community was “devastated”.

“This is awful news to wake to. Noel was an absolute gentleman who I first met away back.”

Ms Devlin added: “To say he was an athlete was an understatement. He was an incredible climber who climbed Everest many, many times.

“Noel was such an interesting person with so much life experience and always up for a chat.

“This news is devastating. I am thinking of Lynne and all their family and friends.”