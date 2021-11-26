| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A ‘larger than life’ character? No, like Jimmy Savile, Davy Tweed was just a vile monster

Davy Tweed PIC Jonathan Porter/Press Eye Expand

Close

Davy Tweed PIC Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Davy Tweed PIC Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Davy Tweed PIC Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

John Laverty

Just because something is true, doesn’t mean you can say it.

That was something I recall the former Times editor Harold Evans telling a group of rookie journalists at a media law course in 1988.

Privacy