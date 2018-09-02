'A kind, generous person' - inspirational young dad with just weeks left to live raises thousands for children's charity

A terminally ill young dad who has been given just weeks to live, and is determined to use what little time he has left to make a difference, has raised over €17,500 for a children's cancer charity by raffling his ticket for Electric Picnic.

Colin ‘Jango’ Fleming (37) was given the devastating news in April this year that he has acute myeloid leukemia.

He has completed palliative chemotherapy but does not have long left to live. At his request, a GoFundMe page was set up by his sister - Janet Fleming - to raise money for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie - ‘The National Children’s Cancer Charity’.

To date more than €17,500 has been raised for the charity, the proceeds of which will go towards a Christmas party for kids battling cancer, something Colin is delighted with.

The inspirational Wexford father-of-three has gone to Electric Picnic every year for as long as his sister, Janet, can remember. Up until 2014 it was an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Colin and his cousin Laura.

Colin 'Jango' Fleming and his cousin Laura

Laura, a young mother of three, tragically passed away from lung cancer aged 37 in August 2015, sadly this year Colin won’t be able to attend but he was determined not to let the ticket go unused.

A very well-known and loved character in Gorey his diagnosis left the Co. Wexford town in shock.

“Overall, he’s just a very thoughtful, kind, generous person this has come as a shock to the community, he’s very brave,” Janet told Independent.ie.

Since Colin found out about his illness, he has received messages of support from famous faces in the world of sport and music including from some of his favorite artists Damien Dempsey and the Rip Tide Movement.

Janet said that the Rip Tide Movement presented Colin with “lovely hand written, framed text of one of their songs.”

“When they found out things weren’t going so well they asked if they could come up and play a few songs for him, at Electric Picnic three years ago, they played a request for Laura our cousin who died from cancer.”

Colin, who is married to Schalan and has three young children Charlie (5), Annie (3) and one-and-a-half-year-old Jack has “been very much involved in the local Gorey community for many, many years. He has an under-14 soccer team which he has brought up since they were five or six.”

He was able to see his team play one last time and a very special guest, football legend Paul McGrath, came to cheer them on.

Although the ticket has already been won, people can still donate to the children's charity by clicking here

Online Editors