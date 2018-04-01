'A happy-go-lucky wee boy' - Tributes paid to Irish boy killed in hit-and-run in Tenerife

Tributes have been paid to the young Irish boy killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Tenerife

Carter Carson (10), from Newtownabbey in Northern Ireland, was on holiday with his family when he was struck by a vehicle in the resort of Adeje on Thursday.

He passed away in hospital on Friday and two people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the collision. Tributes have been paid to him on Facebook by 18th Newtownabbey Youth FC.

They said: "It is with deepest condolences and heavy hearts we as a club are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of young Carter Carson this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at the club. YNWA." A fundraising effort to help the family has also been set up, with over £6,000 raised at the time of writing.

On the JustGiving page it says: "Carter was a happy go lucky wee boy who just loved his footy. I can't even put into words how heart breaking this is. Sleep tight wee man xxx" Carter's school also posted a message on social media saying: "The whole school community of Abbots Cross Primary is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our P5 pupil, Carter Carson.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter's immediate and wider family circle at this tragic time." A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed they are aware of the case.

