'A great and sad loss to us all' - former Labour TD, MEP and Senator Brendan Halligan passes away, aged 84

FORMER Labour Party TD, MEP and Senator Brendan Halligan has passed away aged 84 after a long illness.

Mr Halligan, the founder of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) died at his home surrounded by his family.

The IIEA said he fought the illness "with fortitude and dignity" and that he "made a formidable contribution to the public life of this country over 60 years."

Former Labour Party leader and minister Ruairí Quinn, the IIEA's chairperson, said his work to foster greater understanding of European issues in Irish public life was "second to none".

He said: "A convinced European, he profoundly believed that Ireland’s interests, and those of its people, were best served at the heart of Europe."

It was this belief that led to his founding of the IIEA in 1990.

IIEA director general Michael Collins said Mr Halligan's passing is "a great and sad loss to all of us" and he also expressed "our deepest condolences and sympathy to his wife Margie and to his family."

He added: "Brendan’s death sees the passing of a loved one who also devoted his life and energy to his work as a politician and thinker" and said "he will be greatly missed."

Mr Halligan trained as an economist, graduating with a Masters Degree from University College Dublin in 1964.

He subsequently worked in the public and private sectors as an economist before entering politics.

In 1967 he became General Secretary of the Irish Labour Party.

While in that post, he was appointed to the Seanad by then-Fine Gael Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave in 1973.

He was elected as a member of the Dáil for Dublin South-West in 1976 and later became a member of the European Parliament in 1983.

He retired as General Secretary of the Labour Party in 1980 to become an economics lecturer.

Mr Halligan was chairperson of the IIEA from 1990 to 2017 and served as its president until his death.

