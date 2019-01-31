Fr John Cummins, who died in a “freak accident” involving his car, has been remembered as “a very fine man and a good priest.”

Fr John Cummins, who died in a “freak accident” involving his car, has been remembered as “a very fine man and a good priest.”

'A fine man who always tried to see the good in others' - tributes paid to priest killed in 'freak accident'

Fr Bryan Shortall, parish priest at St Michan’s on Halston Street in Dublin had been scheduled to meet up with Fr Cummins tomorrow night, and said he was “honoured” to have known him.

He told Independent.ie that Fr Cummins, who was 51 was ordained in 1991, and his death represents “an enormous loss.”

In the course of his career, Fr Cummins has served in Naas and Carlow before being appointed as parish priest of Abbeyleix in 2017.

Fr John Cummins parish priest in Abbeyleix was killed in an accident involving his car at the parochial house on January 30, 2019

“Where-ever he went, he endeared himself very much to people. He was a man of great hospitality, a man of great welcome, a quiet man, who always tried to see the good in others,” said Fr Shortall.

“John Paul 11 was quoted once on what he would say a priest was. He said ‘a priest is a man for others’ John Cummins was that man.”

“He was very supportive to me as a friend and as a fellow priest,” said Fr Shortall.

Fr Cummins also spent time in Rome had a doctorate in Irish spirtuality.

The parish priest has been killed in a "freak accident" involving his car at the parochial house on Wednesday afternoon.

The popular priest had said Mass earlier in the day, before tragedy struck.

Fr Cummins was originally from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Gardaí confirmed that they were called to the scene at around 4.30pm yesterday afternoon and that a man in his 50s had died.

Online Editors