| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A discarded, unopened bottle of wine re-examined in Sophie case

Gardaí reinvestigating murder of French filmmaker in 1996 in light of new claims

Sophie Tuscan Du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmermann/AFP via Getty Images Expand
Sophie Toscan du Plantier's son Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire Expand

Close

Sophie Tuscan Du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmermann/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie Tuscan Du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmermann/AFP via Getty Images

Sophie Toscan du Plantier's son Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Sophie Toscan du Plantier's son Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire

/

Sophie Tuscan Du Plantier. Picture by Patrick Zimmermann/AFP via Getty Images

Senan Molony

A special squad of g ardaí has been quietly re investigating the notoriously brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Five officers, operating under a Superintendent, have been taking statements and checking claims that have stemmed from the screening of two televisiondocumentaries and an appeal for information from Sophie’s son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud.

The operation is based in Macroom and has been active for months. Among those reinterviewed has been a former neighbour of Sophie’s amid claims a prowler was in the vicinity of that house too on the night the French filmmaker died   December 23, 1996.

Related topics

More On Sophie Toscan du Plantier

Most Watched

Privacy