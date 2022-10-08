It was the silence of it. From Friday afternoon, everyone mentioned the quiet. We could see it on the news reports. The silence of the agonised wait, the silence of people standing with their friends and neighbours, the silence of those who, without thinking, just showed up to help and got on with it.

The phrase “there are no words” is bandied about for every slight hiccup online these days. On Friday it wasn’t a cliche. Fr John Joe Duffy said it: “It’s devastating, it’s shocking, it’s numbing. There are no words.”

Next to him, the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, a Jesuit, struggled to find words. Because maybe there really were none. Just a deafening, shocked, eloquent silence echoing around the country — a silence that said it all.

The silence was there at mass again yesterday morning. In a place beyond words, where all people could do was come together, stand together, be there.

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal Pic:Mark Condren 8.10.2022

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal Pic:Mark Condren 8.10.2022

It was the ordinariness of it.

These places are casual pit stops in all our lives, but in rural places they can be the hub of the community.

Michael Harding and other auld lads might get the hot dinner there. Breakfast rolls, chicken fillet rolls, it seems trivial to say it, but these are parts of the ordinary, unthinking texture of our lives. Pull in there and get a coffee. And we do, without thinking, secure in the knowledge that we will live for ever, or to a ripe old age. That nothing sudden or unexpected is going to happen. That we have tomorrow and all our tomorrows. That it will be on to the next bit of our mundane lives after the pit stop at Applegreen. By God, are we grateful today for our mundane lives.

It was the waiting too.

How does someone stand up there waiting, the realisation slowly dawning on them that they will be, as it was put by Pearse Doherty and the clergy who spoke ominously on the news, “the people who will be getting bad news”?

How did they stand there waiting, their lives as they knew them slowly disintegrating as the minutes and the hours passed?

We all waited with them. Our heads were full of images of the buzzy noise of the local garage or convenience store after school on a Friday. Kids buying some bit of rubbish or fizzy drink just as a prop to hang around a bit more, giddy and messing and laughing. Just another day after school.

Thank God the weekend is finally here. And Halloween will be coming soon. Not even knowing what joy it is to have their whole lives ahead of them.

It is the survivors.

Those who come out of hospital will never be the same again. Life has been upended by something that is even more senseless than violence. You can in some way reason with an act of violence. There’s some small element of cause and effect you can cling to. But there’s no reasoning with this.

It is all the other survivors too.

The families, the friends, the community, the ones who are physically unscathed, who weren’t there, but who also lost their lives as they knew them on Friday, around a petrol station, out of the blue.