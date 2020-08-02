| 11.2°C Dublin

A day in the life of the registry office - the happy couples getting hitched in the time of Covid-19

Photo essay by Mark Condren

Happy day: Bride and groom Ciara Burke and Stuart Geelon with members of their wedding party, including Katie O&rsquo;Neill, Laura O&rsquo;Brien and Emma Geelon, last Tuesday Expand
CELEBRATION: Pablo Barrero and Marisa Fernandez — from Argentina, living in Dublin — at the Dublin registry office, as Joe Timmons conducts temperature checks at the door Expand

Happy day: Bride and groom Ciara Burke and Stuart Geelon with members of their wedding party, including Katie O’Neill, Laura O’Brien and Emma Geelon, last Tuesday

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every facet of Irish life over the past four months - and the wedding industry did not escape unscathed.

However, since the lockdown restrictions have eased, there has been a mini-boom in the marriage business. These days Dublin's Registry Office is packed with up to a dozen loving couples looking to say "I do" on a daily basis.

Some 240 couples have celebrated civil weddings in the building in Lower Grand Canal Street since July 6, when the HSE Civil Registration Service declared full steam ahead for the love train.