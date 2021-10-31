| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A century of division — but this time the row is over water

Ireland and Britain have been quarrelling since partition over who owns Lough Foyle and there seems no sign of it ending

Lough Foyle raises questions of the Border and how the waterway is administered. Expand

Close

Lough Foyle raises questions of the Border and how the waterway is administered.

Lough Foyle raises questions of the Border and how the waterway is administered.

Lough Foyle raises questions of the Border and how the waterway is administered.

Ciaran O'Neill

It is a 100-year-old dispute between the Irish and British governments which appears no closer to being resolved.

The partition of Ireland in 1921 and the establishment of Northern Ireland resulted in disagreement between the two governments over who owned Lough Foyle, which divides counties Donegal and Derry.

A century on and enquiries by the Sunday Independent have established the disagreement lingers on.

Related topics

More On Derry News

Most Watched

Privacy