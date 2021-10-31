A century of division — but this time the row is over water

It is a 100-year-old dispute between the Irish and British governments which appears no closer to being resolved.

The partition of Ireland in 1921 and the establishment of Northern Ireland resulted in disagreement between the two governments over who owned Lough Foyle, which divides counties Donegal and Derry.

A century on and enquiries by the Sunday Independent have established the disagreement lingers on.

The British government claims all of Lough Foyle is within British territory, a claim strongly opposed by their Irish counterparts.

A new report carried out on behalf of the Northern Ireland Assembly highlights the “resulting ambiguity” over who owns the large waterway, saying it continues to have “an impact on the management of Lough Foyle and its fisheries”.

This “ambiguity” has resulted in a huge increase in recent years in the number of unregulated oyster farms on the lough — and this is having a massive impact on the eco-system, according to local environmentalists and politicians.

Management of fishing is currently overseen by the Loughs Agency, a cross-Border body set up as part of the Good Friday Agreement.

However, according to a new report, the Loughs Agency has the power to regulate fishing on Lough Foyle, but no authority to enforce the regulations.

“Currently, the agency has extensive legal functions, but little power to discharge these in practice,” states the report, entitled ‘Lough Foyle: Opportunities and Challenges for Cross-Border Marine Management’.

The report claims Brexit has created a “new fishing and trading environment” for Northern Ireland’s fishing industry, including those who make their living on Lough Foyle.

It suggests the Northern Ireland Protocol has preserved the northern fishing industry’s access to the European Union market.

“This gives NI exporters of fish products to the EU a competitive advantage over GB exporters, but hampers access to GB markets.

“Future changes in NI trading relationships would almost certainly have an impact on market access for Lough Foyle fisheries products.”

Salmon and eel fishing rights in Lough Foyle were granted to the Honourable Irish Society in 1613, as part of the Plantation of Ulster.

However, partition in 1921 resulted in confusion over who owned the lough.

In the 1930s and 1940s the lack of a cross-Border regulatory system and high levels of poaching had a major impact on the lough’s fish supplies.

In response, the Stormont government and Dáil Éireann created the cross-Border Foyle Fisheries Commission which had a range of powers to manage the fisheries in the Foyle area.

The commission bought the fishing rights in Lough Foyle from the Honourable Irish Society for around £100,000 and managed the fisheries until 1998 when it was superseded by the Loughs Agency.

The agency is also responsible for managing Carlingford Lough which runs along the Border between counties Down and Louth.

However, there is no dispute there, as the UK and Irish governments agreed to split the waterway down the middle.

Despite being on the table for 100 years, no such agreement has been reached over Lough Foyle.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office claims the lough as territory on behalf of the British government. Likewise, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade claims the waterway as territory on behalf of the Irish government.

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around Northern Ireland, England and Wales, argues Lough Foyle is its property.

Added to this, two government departments — the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in the North and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in the Republic — each claim to be responsible for fishing-related issues on the lough.

That is not all.

The South’s Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) jointly sponsors the Loughs Agency, alongside DAERA in the North.

The Sunday Independent contacted all the bodies involved to establish if there has been any progress in deciding who owns Lough Foyle.

The answer, it appears, is no.

This newspaper specifically asked the organisations what steps had been taken to address the dispute.

A spokesperson for the Crown Estate said the location of the boundary between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland through Lough Foyle remains an issue for the UK and Republic of Ireland governments.

"In this context, the Crown Estate continues to work with relevant stakeholders, including the Loughs Agency to help inform discussions around this issue and any local management arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the UK government continues to work closely with the Irish government, in consultation with DAERA, over “improvements to the management of the lough, including work to conclude a management agreement.”

A DECC spokesperson said it was a “jurisdictional issue” and was not within the statutory remit of the department.

“Lough Foyle is managed by the Loughs Agency, in the context of a range of functions including angling, commercial fishing, marine leisure and pollution response.

“The Loughs Agency reports to the North South Ministerial Council and its government sponsor departments — Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) in Ireland. The Departments fund the Agency on an equal basis.”

The Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade in Dublin did not respond.