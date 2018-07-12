Tributes have been paid to a mother who tragically died while on a family holiday in Turkey.

'A beautiful person' - tributes paid to mum who tragically died on family holiday in Turkey

Seaneen McCullough, from West Belfast, is understood to have died after falling from a balcony on Wednesday morning while on holiday with her son and partner.

The 37-year-old worked as a nurse at the Mater Hospital in Belfast.

Writing on Facebook, the Mater Hospital branch of union Unison wrote: "It is with deep regret that we learn of the tragic passing of our friend, colleague and Unison member, Seaneen McCullough.

"On July 11, Seaneen sadly passed away following a fall from a balcony while on holiday in Turkey with her son Eoin and partner Paul.

"Seaneen was a very out going and fun loving person and a great friend to many. Seaneen was a nurse in Ward C in the Mater Hospital and a valued member of the staff team.

"Unison Mater Hospital branch would like to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Seaneen’s family, friends and colleagues in the Mater Hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

The passing of Mrs McCullough was followed by an outpouring of tributes to the mother-of-one on social media.

One person wrote: "Seaneen was such a beautiful person. Thoughts and prayers are with her family xo."

Another said: "This is just heartbreaking - so sad. What a lovely bubbly girl - always made me smile! God bless her."

The Department for Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

