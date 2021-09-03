‘9/11 anniversary drove Biden’s decision making’ – Trump’s former chief of staff criticises Afghanistan withdrawal

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has criticised the way the Biden administration pulled out of Afghanistan, saying a “PR stunt” dictated military operations.

Mr Mulvaney, who quit the Trump administration in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot in January, also resigned as special US envoy to Northern Ireland.

Speaking outside St Michael’s Theatre in New Ross, Co Wexford, where he is a guest speaker at the Kennedy Summer School, Mr Mulvaney said he wasn’t surprised by the quick Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

“My understanding is the withdrawal was so quick in order to meet a political deadline that the Biden administration had made the determination they wanted to be out by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks,” he said.

“That was driving a lot of the decision making. Would the Afghans have fought any better under Donald Trump than Joe Biden? No, but would Donald Trump have been making a decision based on a PR stunt in September? I don’t think so.

"They wanted to have all of the troops out by 9/11, September 11, so that they could go on TV and say, ‘it’s now the 20th anniversary of another terrorist attack, and we’ve just ended the war’.”

Mr Mulvaney joined US Congressman Brendan F. Boyle and RTÉ news anchor Eileen Dunne at the Kennedy Summer School to offer personal insights into the divide in US politics and the legacy of the Obama and Trump administrations.

The summer school is dedicated to the Wexford connections of President John F Kennedy and his family.

Mr Mulvaney - a Republican - said politics in the US has never been so divided, but one of the few topics that has bipartisan support is the importance of protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

He believes the US has an “active interest in maintaining it'' and said it would be relevant to any talks with the UK on a trade agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement, a growing concern about China and wanting to get out of Afghanistan are the few issues there are agreements on. President Obama wanted troops out, President Trump wanted them out and President Biden wanted them out. I think the fact it has not been executed well will further divide the country. If we had a successful withdrawal, it could have led to some healing.”

When asked about how polarised America is, he said: “We are divided in so many ways, social media contributes to that… that leads to the government being divided. We are just a reflection of what the country is. I don’t think the country was divided because Trump was president, I think he was president because the country was divided.”

Since resigning his position as US special envoy to Northern Ireland, the role has yet to be filled.

He said Afghanistan “put everything to the back of the line” and Northern Ireland wasn't at the top of President Biden’s priorities at the moment.

Congressman Boyle said “America is damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t” when it comes to interfering with other countries.

“We’re always in that Catch 22. I think that probably goes with being the biggest on the block. You get the most attention and you’re open to the most criticism.”

Speaking about the Good Friday Agreement, he said the US fought hard to ensure it would be protected when Brexit happened, but this led to “some suspicions”.

“The reality is that when the US decides to speak up when it comes to the Irish peace process, there will be those suspicions, particularly on the unionist side, that we lean towards the green. That was certainly the case in the 1990s. I remember how heavily Bill Clinton was criticised for the actions he took in the 1990s, in the British press and from others and now that is looked back on as the golden days. The risks he took for peace were well worth it. Any time the US does something, especially when it names guys like Mick Mulvaney and Brendan Boyle, there will be suspicions we’re leaning on one side.”

Mr Mulvaney said defending the Good Friday Agreement is something the US government will continue to do, no matter who is in power or how divided the country is.