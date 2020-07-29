85 people had their pandemic unemployment payment stopped for going on holidays

A review of cancelled pandemic unemployment payments has found 85 people had their benefits cut off after going on holidays.

The Department of Social Protection will now contact each person to determine if they have a case for having their pay restored.

The news comes after Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys reversed a decision to dock the pay of those on the payment who leave the country to go on holidays.

Read More

Now people who receive the payment can fly to countries on the government’s free list of countries deemed safe for foreign travel.

They can also fly to countries not on the list if its for essential travel such as funerals.

In a statement, the Department of Social Protection said: “The Department has completed the review of the 2,500 PUP cases where payment was stopped for travelling abroad.

“This review has identified some 85 cases that have the potential to be entitled to the PUP for a holiday period. The Department will be contacting these 85 individuals directly in the coming days to verify these cases,” they added.

Online Editors