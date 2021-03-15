80pc of Leaving Cert students signed up for accredited grades or to sit exams with 24 hours to go

Four in five Leaving Cert candidates have registered to receive accredited grades and/or sit the June exams, with 24 hours left to the deadline.

All students entered for Leaving Cert 2021 have been asked register on the Candidate Self Service Portal (CSSP) on gov.ie/LeavingCertificate before 6pm on Tuesday March 16.

It is an opportunity for all candidates to indicate whether they wish to sit the exams or receive accredited grades, or both, as well as to confirm their subjects and the levels at which they wish to be assessed.

By 5pm Monday, 79pc (47,562) of Leaving Cert student had signed up , as well as 81pc (2,7707) of Leaving Cert Applied candidates.

In late April/early May, students will be able access the portal a second time, to confirm their choices.

In April/May, they will also be able to elect to sit an exam in a subject, already on their list, if they have not already done so up to March 16.

But for anyone planning to sit exams in a subject that involves a second component, such as an oral or practical, it is essential that they list this now as assessments for those components will take place across March, April and May.

Education Minister Foley said registration on the portal was a vital part of this year’s Leaving Cert process and encouraged all students to ensure they expressed their preferences before Tuesday’s deadline.

