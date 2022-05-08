£500,000 ‘state-of-the-art’ security system for Stormont

Around £500,000 is to be spent installing a new security system at the building which houses the Northern Ireland Assembly.

As debate continues over when the Assembly will be back up and running following last week’s election, it has emerged the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission (Niac) has issued a tender for the installation of a new “state-of-the-art” security system at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

Niac manages the day-to-day running of the Assembly. The proposed improved security system will include the installation of new CCTV cameras and a new method of managing public access to the famous east Belfast building.

At present, people can visit Parliament Buildings from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am and 4pm. There are also two organised public tours each day. The public access to the building will not change under the new security arrangements.

However, many areas of Stormont which are used by MLAs are not open to the public. The safety of elected representatives has been brought into focus in recent years following the deaths of two Westminster MPs. Jo Cox, the Labour MP for Batley and Spen in Yorkshire, was shot and stabbed in her constituency by a far-right extremist in June 2016. The 41-year-old MP was attacked as she arrived at a constituency surgery. Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder later that year.

David Amess, the Conservative MP for Southend, was killed at the surgery he was holding at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15 last year.

The 69-year-old was stabbed by 26-year-old Ali Harbi Ali who had gone into the meeting pretending to be an NHS employee moving to the area. Ali was jailed for life last month.

While security breaches are rare at Stormont, there was an infamous incident in 2006 when loyalist killer Michael Stone tried to attack members of the Sinn Féin leadership.

Stone killed three people in a grenade attack on an IRA funeral at Milltown cemetery in west Belfast in March 1988. Stone, who was also the gunman in another three shootings, was jailed for life in 1988.

He was freed on licence in 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement but was sent back to jail six years later after trying to kill Sinn Féin leaders Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at Stormont in November 2006.

He entered Parliament Buildings armed with explosives, knives and an axe but was overpowered by two security guards who later received awards for their bravery.

During the subsequent trial, Stone denied it had been an attempt to kill the politicians, instead claiming it was an act of performance art.

Stone was released from prison on parole last year.

A Niac spokesperson confirmed to the Sunday Independent that the commission was inviting tender bids for the provision, installation and commissioning of a new security management system in Parliament Buildings. “The estimated value of this tender is £500,000, excluding VAT. The Assembly Commission is inviting operators to view the tender opportunities on the eTendersNI portal, on which prospective tenderers must register.”