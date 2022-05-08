| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

£500,000 ‘state-of-the-art’ security system for Stormont

Michael Stone tried to attack Sinn Féin leaders in 2006. Pictured being restrained by security officers Expand

Close

Michael Stone tried to attack Sinn Féin leaders in 2006. Pictured being restrained by security officers

Michael Stone tried to attack Sinn Féin leaders in 2006. Pictured being restrained by security officers

Michael Stone tried to attack Sinn Féin leaders in 2006. Pictured being restrained by security officers

Ciaran O'Neill

Around £500,000 is to be spent installing a new security system at the building which houses the Northern Ireland Assembly.

As debate continues over when the Assembly will be back up and running following last week’s election, it has emerged the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission (Niac) has issued a tender for the installation of a new “state-of-the-art” security system at Parliament Buildings in Stormont.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy