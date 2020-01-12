€5,000 bill to bring Lisa Smith back from Turkey

The Department of Foreign Affairs spent just over €5,000 dispatching a team of officials and three members of the Irish Defence Forces to bring Lisa Smith and her child back to Ireland from Turkey.

The Department of Foreign Affairs spent just over €5,000 dispatching a team of officials and three members of the Irish Defence Forces to bring Lisa Smith and her child back to Ireland from Turkey.

The costs covered travel and accommodation for the team who embarked on the three-day trip in late November to repatriate Ms Smith and her daughter, who were staying in a camp close to Syria's border with Turkey.

Ms Smith (37) was charged on her return with terror offences relating to joining Isil, which she denies. She was granted bail following a brief court appearance last Wednesday, in which her defence team asked that the case against her be dropped.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has released limited details about the cost of the repatriation operation under the Freedom of Information Act.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In