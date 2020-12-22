500 calls made to helpline as Government to fly home some Irish stuck in UK

The Department of Foreign Affairs have received 500 calls to a helpline set up for Irish people who are stuck in the UK after a travel ban was imposed to reduce the risk of the spread of a new virulent strain of Covid-19.

Some of those stranded will be hoping to get home on special flights and ferry access organised by the Irish Government.

Ministers Simon Coveney and Eamon Ryan last night announced Covid consular flights and ferry access for those left at airports and ferry ports in the Great Britain.

It is expected a minimum of two flights this evening will take those stranded at UK airports home.

"The flights will be operated by Irish airlines. At least one flight will depart from London, the other departure airport will be decided by the demand from those who contact the Department of Foreign Affairs assistance line," a department spokesman said.

"The flights will be open to Irish residents and transiting passengers only. There will be no access to people living in Great Britain who were planning short trips to Ireland for Christmas," he added.

"This is because of the ongoing travel ban due to public health concerns," he explained.

To gain access to the flights it is essential that anyone eligible to travel identifies themselves to the Department of Foreign Affairs, demonstrates their entitlement under the criteria, and registers to be included on the flight by calling the dedicated assistance line," a department statement said.

The phone number for that assistance line is +353 1 6131700.

“This helpline answered over 500 calls yesterday. We would ask people to be patient as we deal with this high volume of queries.”

"Separately, our consular teams have identified a small number of Irish residents who are stranded in Great Britain after taking short trips in their vehicles. The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Transport will make arrangements with ferry companies to give these Irish residents exceptional access to ferry services that are currently for freight only in order to return home," the statement added.

People wishing to avail of those ferry services and are eligible cannot book them directly and must also contact the assistance line.

"It is essential that anyone who travels from Great Britain, or has travelled in recent days, self-isolates for 14 days in the interest of public health," the statement said.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is expected the numbers who need to travel will be small and that the situation regarding further flights was being kept under review.

