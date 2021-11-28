| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

€475,000 in ‘irregularities’ in EU Border funds blamed on human error

EU has distributed €540m since to support cross-Border initiatives

The Shared Water Enhancement &amp; Loughs Legacy project (SWELL) is a cross-Border partnership aimed at improving water quality in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle Expand

Close

The Shared Water Enhancement &amp; Loughs Legacy project (SWELL) is a cross-Border partnership aimed at improving water quality in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle

The Shared Water Enhancement & Loughs Legacy project (SWELL) is a cross-Border partnership aimed at improving water quality in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle

The Shared Water Enhancement & Loughs Legacy project (SWELL) is a cross-Border partnership aimed at improving water quality in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle

Maeve Sheehan and Ciaran O'Neill

Payment “irregularities” totalling almost €475,000 have been found in a number of cross-Border projects which received funding from the European Union.

Since 2014, the EU has distributed around €540m to support peace-building initiatives and development projects in the Border region.

Most Watched

Privacy