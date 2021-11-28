€475,000 in ‘irregularities’ in EU Border funds blamed on human error

Payment “irregularities” totalling almost €475,000 have been found in a number of cross-Border projects which received funding from the European Union.

Since 2014, the EU has distributed around €540m to support peace-building initiatives and development projects in the Border region.

Subsequent checks by EU officials showed there were no issues with how the vast majority of the money had been allocated. However, they did uncover post-payment “irregularities” in relation to some of the funding.

There is no suggestion fraud was involved in any of the payment issues and they are all being put down to “human error”.

The “irregularities” have been reported to both the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland and the Department of Expenditure and Reform in the Republic.

Funding was allocated through two separate projects — the Peace IV programme and the Interreg VA programme.

The €270m Peace IV programme was created to support peace and reconciliation. It was a follow-on from the Peace programme established in 1995 as a direct result of the EU’s desire to make a positive response to the paramilitary ceasefires of 1994.

Launching Peace IV for 2014-2020, the EU said it provided an

opportunity for continued EU assistance to help address the peace and reconciliation needs of the Border region.

The €283m Interreg VA programme, which also ran from 2014 to 2020, was one of 60 similar

financial programmes across the EU designed to help overcome the issues that arise from the existence of a border.

The two programmes were

managed on behalf of the EU by the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB), which has offices in Belfast, Omagh and Monaghan.

Through a Freedom of Information request, the Sunday Independent asked SEUPB for details of post-payment irregularities recorded for the Peace IV and Interreg programmes.

The figures provided revealed there had been a total of 69 post-payment “irregularities” identified in the two programmes. The payments ranged in scale from as little as €4.14 up to as much as €159,398.

The latter amount was claimed for the Shared Waters Enhancement and Loughs Legacy (Swell) project, a €35m project which aims to improve the quality of water in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle.

A spokesperson for NI Water, the lead partner in the project, confirmed a “duplicate claim” for €159,000 was made in error on the Swell project.

“NI Water immediately identified, recorded and reported this irregularity to SEUPB who subsequently deducted the overclaim in the next reporting period, thus clearing the irregularity,” they said.

A SEUPB spokesperson stressed the funding issues identified were “minor errors”.

“An irregularity is a very broad term used within all European funding programmes to describe any financial or non-financial breach of a programme rule.

"These cases relate to issues including minor administrative errors or errors on procurement processes.

“When an irregularity is detected, a financial penalty may be issued as directed by the rules, to make good the error and protect public funds.

"The Peace IV and Interreg VA programmes enjoy a low error rate with irregularities.

"The projects cited as examples would be categorised in the minor range of irregularities.”