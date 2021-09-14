400 Irish visas issued to Afghans fleeing Taliban

SEVENTY Afghans have been brought to Ireland so far to protect them from the country’s new Taliban leaders.

Almost 400 humanitarian visas have been issued to help people escape Afghanistan and they are gradually making their way here.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman, who is also responsible for integration issues, said they were all classified as at-risk because of their work or activism.

“These are for the most vulnerable people – women who were active and engaged in activities which puts them at risk now that the Taliban have come to power, people who were working as frontline human rights defenders, people working with other EU member state governments and members of the LGBTI+ community,” he said.

The new arrivals come as work continues on bringing refugees from the 10-year-old war in Syria to Ireland.

On Monday evening, 50 people in six family groups arrived here from refugee camps in Lebanon.

They are being cared for together on a temporary basis at a reception and integration centre before being moved to long-term accommodation.

Under the community sponsorship programme, communities around the country have set up teams of local people and state agencies to identify suitable homes and put in place a support network to welcome them and guide and befriend them as they settle in their adopted country.

Ireland is committed to taking in 2,900 Syrian refugees under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme but the programme has been disrupted by Covid-19 and the numbers here remain below 1,000.

Efforts to increase the pace will resume next week, however, when a team of officials and gardaí will travel to Lebanon to begin interviewing another 300 refugees who have indicated a wish to come here.

If security-cleared, preparations will then get under way to bring them to Ireland.

The United Nations says some 6.6 million Syrian people have fled the country over the past decade and many have been stuck in refugee camps for years.

The families short-listed for coming to Ireland are currently living in camps in Lebanon, Jordan and Greece.

Ireland has also taken 28 unaccompanied minors from the camp in Lesbos, Greece, that was destroyed by fire last year.

A new Fáilte Care programme has been set up to place the young people with families given special training to support them as they adapt to new lives here.

