Gardai have issued a fresh warning to motorists after a number of hail-related crashes across the country yesterday afternoon.

36 vehicles involved in 12 hail-related crashes in six hours

Gardai say that Met Eireann are forecasting more showers of hail this afternoon, potentially leading to more treacherous driving conditions.

According to gardai, they attended 12 separate incidents on four different motorways yesterday afternoon due to hail. The incidents involved a total of 36 vehicles.

One collision, involving three cars on the M7 between Roscrea and Moneygall, saw a helicopter used to remove one injured person to hospital. One incident, on the M6, involved 12 vehicles but nobody was seriously injured.

On the M8, between Junction 4 and Junction 6 there were six separate single vehicle incidents around 5.15pm. Aside from the motorways, gardai also attended a number of other collisions on the Dunkettle Interchange Cork, Whitefriar St, Dublin 8 and Rathjordan, Herbertstown, Caherconlish.

Gardai have issued the following advice for motorists if they are caught in a shower of hail while driving: - Reduce your speed.

- Use your headlights (remember your day-time running lights only give light to the front of your vehicle.

- Slow down, reduce your speed without braking and increase your braking distance.

- If necessary warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights - Avoid sudden steering movements or braking suddenly

Online Editors