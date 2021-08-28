€35,000 worth of drugs seized after garda dog sniffs out man in train station

A man has been arrested and €35,000 worth of drugs has been seized as part of an operation targeting the transportation of drugs on public transport.

The man, who is aged in his mid-50s, had alighted from a train at a Cork railway station at around 3.35pm yesterday when garda dog Rex alerted his handlers.

The man was taken to Mayfield garda station where he was searched. During the course of this search, gardaí seized a quantity of suspected diamorphine, estimated to be worth €35,000.

The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said their investigations are on-going.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Tara which is targeting the transportation of drugs into Cork city via public transport.

Today’s operation involved the Cork City Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit.