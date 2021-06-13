315 new cases of Covid-19 with 22 people in intensive care units 

The Department of Health has reported 315 new cases of Covid-19 with 62 people in hospital.

There are 22 people in intensive care units, which was the same number reported yesterday.

On Saturday, there were 431 cases of Covid-19 and 58 people in hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE said that: “It is important that people receive both doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine so they have the best protection against illness due to Covid 19, including against the emerging variants of concern.

"The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) have recommended that the gap between the two doses should be reduced to eight weeks. The HSE is working to reduce this interval but this is going to take some time.

"It is not as simple as flicking a switch. Therefore your second dose will take place sometime between eight and 12 weeks after your first dose. You don’t need to take any action. We will contact you. It is still safe and effective to have your second dose 12 weeks after the first but it is important to attend for your second dose when you are invited.”

He said healthcare workers were mainly vaccinated at their workplace. The second dose may take place at their workplace or they may be referred to a mass vaccination centre.

Meanwhile, pharmacists will begin to receive vaccine deliveries from tomorrow as the rollout of the programme enters a new phase.

Around 1,000 pharmacies across the country will be taking part in the campaign.

Separately, registration for a vaccine for people in their 30s is expected to open shortly. At the moment, people aged 40 and over are entitled to register on the HSE portal.