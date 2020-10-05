Level five restrictions must be imposed on the entire country to keep schools open, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has warned.

In his letter to the Government, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan said a “graduated approach" to Covid-19 rules will not work and recommended the introduction of the most severe restrictions under the five level plan for living with the virus.

Mr Holohan said there has been a “sustained increase” in the number of cases among people over 65 which has risen from 6 per 10,000 to 67.3 per 100,000 in just over a month.

The returning CMO said there are currently 31 outbreaks in nursing homes with seven reported in the last week. He said there are 25 outbreaks among vulnerable groups, with 10 in Direct Provision centres, seven among the Traveller community and another seven in homelessness services.

He said the number of people hospitalised due to Covid-19 has increased from eight to 12 admissions a day in just a week. He said there are 22 critical cases and warned that 243 of the country’s 281 intensive care unit beds are occupied. He said there were four deaths in August but 34 in September.

“In light of the above, he Nphet believes that proactive and robust measures must now be taken such that a very significant suppression of the disease with a reproduction number well below 1.0 is achieved,” Mr Holohan said.

“It is therefore recommended that the Government apply level five measures across the country from midnight on Monday 5 October for a period of four weeks,” he added.

Nphet said it is “sensitive” to the impact of the measures on families, communities and businesses but said it “firmly believes” this action is needed to get the disease back under control while keeping schools open.

“The Nphet advises that the profile of the disease is such that the graduated approach will not have sufficient or timely impact on the trajectory of the disease and will not protect the core priorities set out above.

“A graduated approach would, ultimately, result in application of level five measures as mitigation. In contrast, the immediate application of level five is intended to limit the impact on the public,” the letter said.

The restrictions will only work if there is “broad societal buy in and adherence”, he added. He also called for more enforcement of the restrictions.

