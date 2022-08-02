20kg of dog faeces and ‘endless’ gunshot cartridges among over a tonne of rubbish cleaned from beaches and waterways

Volunteers took part in clean-ups around the country

Over a tonne of rubbish was removed from Irish rivers, canals, lakes and beaches in one day, including 20kgs of dog faeces, adult toys, and “endless” gunshot cartridges.

Environmental charity Flossie and the Beach Cleaners tackled marine pollution in their annual The Big Weigh In 2022, where 440 volunteers across the country cleaned their local waterways.

The aim was to raise awareness about the amount of pollution in and around Ireland’s rivers, canals, lakes and beaches on any given day.

Beginning on Sunday morning and ending at 4pm, volunteers gathered at their local waterways and beaches equipped with special ‘Flossie Packs’ containing bags and weighing scales to keep track of all the rubbish collected.

The volunteers with the wildest finds were awarded beanie hats.

The good news is that this year there were more volunteers cleaning and less rubbish collected. Last year, when the charity hosted the same event, the total amount collected was almost 3.5 tonnes, over triple the amount of this year.

The charity believes this could mean that “people are polluting less or maybe taking their rubbish home with them”.

While the decrease in pollution was welcome, some of the rubbish found painted a shocking picture.

“One of the worst results was on one clean-up, a group in Kilcoole (Co Wicklow) picked up 20kgs of dog poo,” said the charity.

"Whilst in Galway another group picked up endless gunshot cartridges that come from large fishing vessels, they shoot seals and marine birds that attack their fishing nets.

“Other weird and wonderful finds were a car bumper, a live field mouse trapped in packaging and an 'adult toy'.”

According to Flossie Donnelly, the 15-year-old who originally started a beach cleaning club in 2017, the planet “is now in crisis mode”. She said a vital part of slowing down climate change is protecting water sources, which makes up over 70pc of the Earth.

Harriet Donnelly, Flossie’s mother and head of the charity, said: “As an environmental charity we saw first-hand how much extra pollution had been created during the pandemic including masks, plastic bottles, wipes and single use coffee cups they polluted our waterways and did so much damage to the marine life and the biosphere.

"A year on, there are less masks but still endless wipes, plastic bottles, coffee cups and the newest offender for 2022 are vapes.

"Our Big Weigh In shows just how much damage pollution is causing to the planet. Being part of the solution, and organising a clean-up, shows young people that they can make a difference, and once you see pollution on a clean-up, you can't unsee it.”