2009 Air France tragedy: ‘At last, they are being held responsible for what they did, and what they did not do,’ says grieving father  

The father of a young Irish woman killed alongside two friends in the Air France air disaster in 2009 has welcomed news the airline and Airbus will be prosecuted for manslaughter.

Three Irish women, all young doctors, died in the tragedy and their deaths have tormented their families and friends in the intervening years.

Multiple investigations found a catalogue of failures, including mechanical and technical, but primarily human error by the pilots led to the catastrophic loss of 228 lives on board flight AF447.

“At last, they are being held responsible for what they did and what they did not do,” says John Butler from Roscrea, Co Tipperary, who lost his daughter Aisling.

Expand Close ghg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ghg





Read More

But while life goes on it can’t ever be the same for the Butlers, and sometimes when the cost is so great justice is only a word.

Even after 12 years, John Butler feels the loss of his beloved daughter Aisling so fiercely, forgiveness is beyond him.

Shortly before we speak John received the news that after years of campaigning by the bereaved, accountability for the deaths of 228 people in the worst air accident in French history is one step closer.

Expand Close fv / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp fv

Friends Dr Aisling Butler (26) from Roscrea, Co Tipperary; Dr Jane Deasy (27) from Rathgar, Dublin, and Dr Eithne Walls (28) from Ballygowan, Co Down, were among those who perished when Flight AF447 plunged into the south Atlantic during a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris on June 1, 2009.

It was flying through a storm when it disappeared. The Airbus A330-203 was in a black spot between air traffic control towers in Brazil and Senegal, but still sending automatic communication ‘pings’ every 10 minutes.

Four minutes and 23 seconds after its last

ping, it vanished. Black box data showed the aircraft’s speed recorders – pitot tubes – had frozen, setting off a catastrophic chain of events in the cockpit.

John Butler sighs heavily when asked if he welcomes the news that a French appeal court had overturned an earlier decision not to pursue Air France or Airbus for involuntary manslaughter.

Expand Close Human error by the pilots led to the catastrophic loss of 228 lives on board flight AF447 in 2009. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Human error by the pilots led to the catastrophic loss of 228 lives on board flight AF447 in 2009.

It’s what he wanted but the news was bittersweet.

“Well, it’s ironic because today is actually Aisling’s birthday,” says John.

“Look, it is what it is. The pain is always there. What can I say? The way it is, the situation we are in is that we have lost our dear daughter and sister. And that’s it. Nothing is going to replace Aisling, the pain is always there. We’ve just learned to deal with it in so far as we can,” he says.

The three close friends had studied medicine together at Trinity College and remained heavily involved in each other’s lives after graduating in 2007.

They had just finished their first year interning and all three were beginning to branch out into new areas of medicine.

Dr Jane Deasy was due to take up a new position at the Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin just a month after the crash.

Her body was the only one of the three women to be recovered from the sea.

The Butler and the Walls families have had to accept their daughters’ remains will never be returned to them.

The Walls family say they found comfort in knowing Eithne and Aisling were together at least.

Dr Aisling Butler was finishing her internship at Tallaght Hospital and was due to move on to St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Dr Eithne Walls worked at Dublin’s Eye and Ear Hospital. She was a talented Irish dancer who won medals nationally and internationally before joining Riverdance in 2000.

The pride John Butler still feels for Aisling and all she achieved before her life was cut short keeps him going.

“She would have been 38 today. Aisling was a real go-getter. She was just climbing away all the time. She had exams, despite the fact she was already a qualified doctor she was always doing more exams to go and be a consultant.

“Every day, every single day I am immensely proud of Aisling.

“And in ways, she gives me the strength, gives us the strength to carry on because she certainly would have it no other way.”

In 2013, after the recovery of the black box, it emerged the captain of AF447 Mark Dubois (58) had slept for just one hour on the night before the doomed flight.

A damning report also found that his co-pilots appeared dangerously tired and in the final minutes before impact were overwhelmed, confused and failed to take any effective corrective steps to stop the impending disaster.

The revelations came after investigators struggled to understand why all three pilots had taken such “inappropriate” action when the Airbus 330 flew into turbulence during a tropical thunderstorm.

Black box recorders showed that Captain Dubois (58) had been asleep when the flight hit trouble and took more than a minute to return to the cockpit after he was alerted.

Analysis of the flight recorders established that airspeed sensors had malfunctioned after freezing over.

But the captain had been recorded grumbling shortly after take-off: “I didn’t sleep enough last night. One hour is not enough.”

An email sent by a friend of Captain Dubois’ after the crash revealed he had taken Veronique Gaignard, his girlfriend, who was an off-duty flight attendant, to Rio on a romantic jaunt.

When he reached the cockpit after being roused from his sleep, Captain Dubois appeared disorientated and gave conflicting orders to the co-pilot.

“Go down,” he told a co-pilot. “No, go up. You go up. It’s not possible.”

The pilots ignored normal procedures and raised, rather than lowered, the plane’s nose which led to the aircraft stalling.

The terrifying result was a three-and-a-half-minute plunge before hitting the ocean.

One merciful aspect of the tragedy is that data recordings and impact damage on debris showed the Airbus was level on impact with the sea.

Some of the passengers may have slept throughout the descent while others would have been unaware of what was happening.

John is glad that Airbus and Air France will at least face a trial and could ultimately be held responsible.

“The good thing about this is, at last, they are being held responsible for what they did and did not do.

“And that applies to both Air France and Airbus.

“And the pilots in particular. Now, they are obviously dead and gone but, my God, it’s impossible to forgive them for what they did. And the captain in particular.”