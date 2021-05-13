| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

2009 Air France tragedy: ‘At last, they are being held responsible for what they did, and what they did not do,’ says grieving father  

h Expand

Close

h

h

h

Eavan Murray

The father of a young Irish woman killed alongside two friends in the Air France air disaster in 2009 has welcomed news the airline and Airbus will be prosecuted for manslaughter.

Three Irish women, all young doctors, died in the tragedy and their deaths have tormented their families and friends in the intervening years.

Most Watched

Privacy