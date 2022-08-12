€20,000 donation on behalf of SIPTU members in gesture of solidarity with striking UK rail workers

Transport union leader Mick Lynch was presented with a cheque for €20,000 “as a gesture of solidarity with striking rail workers” in the UK, as he paid a visit to Cork today.

Siptu general secretary Joe Cunningham presented a cheque on behalf of his members to the leader of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers at the Imperial Hotel.

Mick Lynch is on a visit to his father’s home city and will attend a Cork City FC game in Turners Cross tonight.

A union spokesperson said the donation was a gesture of solidarity with striking rail workers in the UK.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Cunningham congratulated him “for the impressive manner with which he has articulated the demands of his members during their ongoing dispute and the views and frustration of working people in Britain over the soaring cost of living”.

RMT have held four national strike days since June 21 and two more are planned later this month.