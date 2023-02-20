All social welfare recipients will receive a €200 bonus payment under a fresh round of cost of living supports agreed by the Government set to total €1.25bn

The payment will be made to pensioners, carers, lone parents, people with disabilities among others.

The Coalition leaders also agreed to give a €100 bonus for every child on the child benefit scheme.

There will be also be an €100 extra on the back to school clothing and footwear allowance to help families.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys went into the meeting of Government leaders tonight proposing a €150 bonus for all welfare rates.

However, she argued at the meeting this could be increased to €200 for another €65m and this we ultimately agreed by the leaders.

Ms Humphreys also secured an expansion of the hot school meals programme in primary schools.

Meanwhile, Minister Finance Michael McGrath tabled a motion to extend 9pc vat rate on hospitality until the end of August at a cost of €300m.

Mr McGrath secured a total tax package worth €800m which included extending the excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel for another three months.

There will be a staggered increase in excise duty from June 1 with petrol going up by 6c and diesel by 5c. On September 1, petrol will go up by another 7c and diesel will go up by 5c. The remaining 8c on petrol and 6c on diesel will increase on October 31

The 9pc on the electricity and gas bills will be extended until the end of October.

Earlier the Green Party was concerned over Fine Gael’s stance on the cost of living supports with one source saying: “Varadkar wants to keep everything and is not proposing any new revenue raising measures - it’s crazy.”

Meanwhile, under the new business energy support scheme drafted by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney companies will be able to claim up to €12,500 a month to help pay their energy bills.

Under the existing scheme they can claim €10,000 per month as long as they have experienced a significant increase of 50pc or more in electricity and/or natural gas prices compared to the previous year.

The percentage change from the previous year is expected to be lowered under the reimagined scheme to allow more businesses to apply for the funding.