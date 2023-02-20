| 11°C Dublin

latest €200 bonus payment for pensioners, carers and people with disabilities to ease cost of living crisis

Coalition leaders agree €100 child welfare bonus

Extra €100 for back to school clothing and footwear allowance

All social welfare recipients will receive a €200 bonus payment under a fresh round of cost of living supports agreed by the Government set to total €1.25bn

The payment will be made to pensioners, carers, lone parents, people with disabilities among others.

