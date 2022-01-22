| 6.1°C Dublin

1972 was Northern Ireland’s darkest year: ‘There was a bomb, then another… Chunks of the city fell apart around us’

Malachi O'Doherty

As the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday approaches, writer and Belfast Telegraph columnist Malachi O’Doherty looks back half a century to our darkest year, when he was a young journalist witnessing the unfolding horror of the Troubles

Bristol LH's Nos 1108 and 1109 burn in the aftermath of Bloody Friday at Great Victoria Street depot on July 21st 1972 PIC British Pathe LTD Expand

Whenever TV documentaries look back on the early days of the Troubles, they will often play the pop music of the time over images of funerals or bomb wreckage.

This doesn’t work for me. When I stood watching funerals or riots I wasn’t humming those songs to myself. Was anyone? I doubt it.

