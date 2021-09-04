The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 363 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 52 are in ICU.

However, Ireland should "take some heart" from early indications that rates of Covid-19 in Ireland may be declining, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

While incidence rates of the virus in Ireland are among the highest in the EU, health officials and politicians have consistently pointed to the success of Ireland's vaccination programme.

Speaking in Cork on Saturday at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Irish naval service, Mr Martin said: "We take some heart from indications that incidence levels may be on a downward trajectory."

He also said the Government would be monitoring any impact the return of schools has on the spread of the virus.

"It is extremely important that we remain vigilant as a society and we can progress in terms of the steps that have now been laid out."

Earlier this week, the Government announced a major, phased easing of restrictions, with the hope that the vast majority of remaining regulations can be lifted on October 22.

Mr Martin also indicated that the country had already seen an "economic rebound" from the reopening of society.

It comes as children could be sent home from school for having a runny nose, fatigue, and aches and pains under updated Government guidance.

A wide range of symptoms of Covid-19 including those of the Delta variant are given in Department of Education advice on the return to school, but could make it difficult for parents and teachers to decide whether a child should attend.

There are reports that some children were sent home from schools in Donegal this week after displaying symptoms.

The latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre weekly report says there have been no outbreaks at schools so far – but it covers only the period up to August 28 when many schools had not reopened.