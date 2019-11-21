SIXTEEN people were discovered alive in the back of an articulated lorry on a ferry from France bound for Ireland.

SIXTEEN people were discovered alive in the back of an articulated lorry on a ferry from France bound for Ireland.

16 people discovered alive in back of truck on ferry bound for Ireland

Gardaí and paramedics are now waiting at Rosslare Europort in Wexford for the Stena ferry to dock at 3pm today.

All 16 are understood to be in reasonable health after being discovered in the back of the truck several hours after it had departed Brittany.

The discovery was brought to the attention of the ferry captain and the ship's crew.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In