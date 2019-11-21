16 people discovered alive in back of truck on ferry bound for Ireland
- Gardai and paramedics waiting at Rosslare Europort for ferry to arrive
- Discovery brought to attention of captain and crew
- Medical assistance has been offered
SIXTEEN people were discovered alive in the back of an articulated lorry on a ferry from France bound for Ireland.
Gardaí and paramedics are now waiting at Rosslare Europort in Wexford for the Stena ferry to dock at 3pm today.
All 16 are understood to be in reasonable health after being discovered in the back of the truck several hours after it had departed Brittany.
The discovery was brought to the attention of the ferry captain and the ship's crew.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
It is understood a lorry driver checking his vehicle became aware of the people in the rear of the vehicle.
All those found were immediately brought to the lobby of the ship and provided with hot food and drinks.
Medical assistance was also offered.
None were reported to have any serious health issues though it is understood a number had not eaten for several days and had complained of cold.
Both the French and Irish authorities were notified of the discovery.
However, the ferry had completed more than half of its scheduled journey and the decision was made for it to continue to its final destination at Rosslare.
Once it has docked, gardaí will speak with both the truck driver and 16 individuals involved about the circumstances in which they got onto the truck and then the ferry.
It is believed all 16 want to claim refugee status in Ireland.
A number of those found on board are believed to be from South East Asia.
It is unclear if there are women involved in the group.
The lorry had completed a journey across France before waiting in a ferry assembly area for boarding a ship bound for Ireland.
A number of French ports have large migrant populations in their vicinity.
The French have stepped up security at ports amid a surge of attempted boardings of trucks by migrants desperate to get to the UK.
Online Editors