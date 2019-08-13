15 swimmers rescued from the water off the Donegal coast and ten airlifted to hospital

THE Coast Guard rescued 15 people who got into difficulty swimming off the Donegal coast this afternoon.

Ten people had to be airlifted from Magheroarty pier to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment.

The Irish Coast Guard said the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre received several calls alerting them to the incident and organised the rescue of the group.

They said in a statement this evening: "A Coast Guard Helicopter (R118) has airlifted 10 people to hospital in Letterkenny. 15 People got into difficulty while swimming from Magheroarty pier this afternoon.

"The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre, who received a number of emergency calls reporting persons in difficulty off of the coast.

"On scene support was also provided by the Tory Ferry Queen of Aran and Mulroy Coast Guard Unit.

"All 15 casualties were rescued and 10 were airlifted to Letterkenny Hosiptal by R118 Coast Guard Helicopter."

They continued to say: "A Coast Guard spokesperson acknowledged that this was a very lucky outcome and thanked the public for speedily alerting the Coast Guard Rescue services. The helicopter crew deserve special commendation for their efficient."

