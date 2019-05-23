14 men arrested in North Dublin following operation targeting street dealers
Fourteen men have been arrested in Ballymun after 14 houses were searched, targeting street dealers.
During the course of a three-day operation, which concluded today, cannabis herb and cocaine were seized with an estimated street value of €42,000.
Two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized, including more than €14,000 in cash.
Gardaí attached to the 'H' District Drugs unit assisted by members from the Division a total of 14 houses were searched under warrant and 14 males were arrested.
The men are aged between 16 to 30 and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
A garda spokesperson said 12 men were charged and are before the courts.
The two other individuals were released, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
In a follow up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition was also seized.
Online Editors