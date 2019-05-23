14 men arrested in North Dublin following operation targeting street dealers

Fourteen men have been arrested in Ballymun after 14 houses were searched, targeting street dealers.

During the course of a three-day operation, which concluded today, cannabis herb and cocaine were seized with an estimated street value of €42,000.

Two cars and a scrambler motorcycle were also seized, including more than €14,000 in cash.

Gardaí attached to the 'H' District Drugs unit assisted by members from the Division a total of 14 houses were searched under warrant and 14 males were arrested.

Firearm seized by gardai in Ballymun

The men are aged between 16 to 30 and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A garda spokesperson said 12 men were charged and are before the courts.

The two other individuals were released, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a follow up search, two firearms and a quantity of ammunition was also seized.

