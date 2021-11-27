€120,000 paid out in expenses for Irish UN envoys in last two years

NEARLY €120,000 has been paid out in travel and subsistence claims and ex-gratia payments to Irish UN envoys over the last two years, including nearly €5,000 in expenses incurred by former children’s minister Katherine Zappone.

Figures provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this month detail the costs incurred by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for the successful campaign to win a rotating seat on the UN Security Council.

They include €36,252 in travel and subsistence for six retired DFA staff who were part of the campaign that concluded in June 2020 when Ireland won a seat on the UNSC for 2021 and 2022.

The department also disclosed that in recognition of their work as special envoys six retired staff were offered ex-gratia payments of €5,000 per year for each of the two years they worked on the campaign. Payments of €10,000 were made to five of the six retired staff in January of this year, totalling €50,000, with one of them waiving the fee.

It also paid out €26,173 in travel and subsistence for five serving DFA staff who worked on the campaign. The figures provided to the PAC also show €4,963 was paid in travel and subsistence expenses to Katherine Zappone.

The then children’s minister was involved in the government’s diplomatic overtures to members of the UN in a bid to win votes for a place on the security council.

“The figure you reference paid to a former minister is the cost for the flights and subsistence of then minister Katherine Zappone for work undertaken as part of Ireland’s successful campaign to win a UN Security Council seat,” a DFA spokesperson said.

The Government became embroiled in a major controversy over the summer when it attempted to appoint Ms Zappone, who lost her Dáil seat in February 2020, as a UN special envoy for freedom of expression. She later declined the role. On foot of the furore, Mr Coveney announced a review of the role and appointment of special envoys which has now issued its report to him, the PAC was told.

Mr Coveney’s department also paid out €2,464 in travel and subsistence to the Government’s special envoy to the US Congress on Undocumented Irish, former Fine Gael TD John Deasy, in 2020. Mr Deasy left the unpaid position when he stepped down as a TD for Waterford at the last general election.