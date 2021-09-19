11 Irish citizens and family members flown out of Afghanistan this weekend

Afghans in Ireland protest outside the GPO in Dublin highlighting the humanitarian crisis and the state of women’s rights in Afghanistan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he is still working to return the remaining Irish citizens from Afghanistan as 11 citizens and family members flew out of the country this weekend.

Mr Coveney made the announcement hours after several hundred people protested against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, outside the GPO in Dublin.

The protesters, who included many Irish-Afghans, called on the Government not to recognise the Taliban as a government and to denounce it for its record on women’s rights.

In a statement issued tonight, Mr Coveney said: "My department continues to liaise with diplomatic partners, including the EU, to explore options for the return of Irish citizens, their dependents and Irish residents from Afghanistan.

“I can confirm that 11 citizens and direct family members have availed of a flight over the weekend arranged through diplomatic channels.

“The department has a presence in Doha and is assisting the arrivals prior to their return to Ireland. Coordination will continue with key partners in the coming period."

Many of the protesters today came to Ireland from Afghanistan in the 1990s, when the Taliban last claimed power of the country.